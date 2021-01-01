Weâ€™re now officially into 2021, and LEGO is officially launching a new collection of creations to kick off the year. With hundreds of new builds spanning everything from Star Wars and Disney to Technic, Creator, BrickHeadz, and more, there are plenty of new sets now available for purchase. Head below for the full scoop on all of the new LEGO sets available in 2021 so far.

LEGOâ€™s 2021 lineup assembles a massive selection of new models, with hundreds of sets to choose from. There are quite a few highly anticipated kits making a debut today, including new builds from The Mandalorian, new ways to decorate your home with brick-built mosaics, and more.

You can check out the entire collection right here, or continue reading as we break down the best of whatâ€™s now available from LEGO.

Star Wars

Among all of the new kits this year, the new additions to the Star Wars lineup are some of the most eagerly anticipated models to start off 2021, and deliver four new kits from a galaxy far, far away.

Headlining the new builds is the latest version of Luke Skywalkerâ€™s X-Wing Fighter, which clocks in at $49.99. With an updated design from the previous model, this one includes 474 pieces and four minifigures. Youâ€™ll also find several other new kits below:

Trouble on Tatooine: $29.99 | 276 pieces

| 276 pieces Imperial TIE Fighter: $39.99 | 432 pieces

| 432 pieces Millennium Falcon Microfighter: $9.99 | 101 pieces

Creator

LEGOâ€™s Creator theme is also receiving a batch of new builds today, headlined by the introduction of its botanical collection. This new lineup of creations has two different kits focused around brick-built greenery, including a Bonsai Tree and Flower Bouquet. Both of these models are geared toward older builders with an emphasis on serving as home decor once assembled and are now available for $49.99 each.

There are also plenty of other new models joining the LEGO Creator theme, which youâ€™ll find below:

TechnicÂ

The Technic theme is certainly going to be popular in 2021 as well, with a batch of new sets in the form of LEGO vehicles. An easy standout is the Ferrari 488 GTE AF Corse #51, which is the largest build from the new collection at 1,677 pieces. This one measures over 19 inches long and sports a slick red colorway. Itâ€™s now available for $169.99 and is joined by several other new Technic models:

City

LEGO is also taking 2021 as an opportunity to refresh its City theme with a series of new builds headlined by the Town Center. This 790-piece creation assembles the center of your brick-built town complete with a gas station and pizza restaurant, as well as the new road baseplates and eight minifigures. It clocks in at $99.99 and is joined by quite a few additional builds that you can find below:

Shopping Street: $79.99 | 533 pieces

| 533 pieces Fire Command Unit: $59.99 | 380 pieces

| 380 pieces Fire Rescue Helicopter: $39.99 | 212 pieces

| 212 pieces Car Transporter: $29.99 | 342 pieces

| 342 pieces Road Plates: $19.99 | 112 pieces

| 112 pieces and even moreâ€¦

BrickHeadz

LEGOâ€™s lineup of collectible brick-built characters, BrickHeadz, is starting off the year on a strong note with thew introduction of a few new figures. Alongside the debut of a new Chinese New Year set, thereâ€™s also a pair of new LEGO Pets BrickHeadz sets that are debuting for the first time in 2021.

Chinese New Year Pandas: $19.99 | 249 pieces

| 249 pieces German Shepherd: $14.99 | 247 pieces

| 247 pieces Shorthair Cats: $14.99 | 250 pieces

Art

LEGO is also taking 2021 as an opportunity to expand its Art theme with a pair of new brick-built mosaics. Both draw inspiration from popular licensed properties, allowing you to bring both Mickey Mouse and some Hogwarts decor to your home.

For a better idea of what to expect from LEGOâ€™s approach to art, be sure to dive into our review of the Iron Man version from last year. Then check out both of the new additions to the theme below.

Disneyâ€™s Mickey Mouse: $119.99 | 2,658 pieces

| 2,658 pieces Harry Potter Hogwarts Crests: $119.99 | 4,249 pieces

Nintendo

After officially partnering with LEGO in mid-2020, Nintendo is back to start out the year with another wave of Super Mario kits. Serving as expansions to the original starter kit, there are seven new ways to build your own LEGO courses for Mario to traverse. Check all of them out below:

Master Your Adventure Maker Set: $59.99 | 366 pieces

| 366 pieces Wigglerâ€™s Poison Swamp: $39.99 | 374 pieces

| 374 pieces Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge: $29.99 | 267 pieces

| 267 pieces Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter: $19.99 | 160 pieces

| 160 pieces Character Packs â€“ Series 2: $4.99 | 24 pieces

| 24 pieces and even moreâ€¦

Marvel

Plenty of licensed themes are receiving a new batch of kits, and among the most anticipated are all of the new Marvel creations. An easy highlight from the new collection is the Attack on the Spider Lair set at $69.99. This 466-piece creation has a unique design that includes Spider-Man himself alongside Venom and the Green Goblin, as well as three additional suits. But there are also several other just-released Marvel builds as well.

Spider-Manâ€™s Monster Truck vs. Mysterio: $39.99 | 439 pieces

| 439 pieces Spider-Man and Ghost Rider vs. Carnage: $19.99 | 212 pieces

| 212 pieces Miles Morales Mech Armor: $9.99 | 125 pieces

| 125 pieces Captain America Mech Armor: $9.99 | 121 pieces

| 121 pieces Thor Mech Armor: $9.99 | 139 pieces

| 139 pieces and even moreâ€¦

Minecraft

After launching a handful of new creations to close out last year, the LEGO Minecraft theme is being expanded with just two sets to start out 2021. The Pig House is the larger of the pair, entering with 490 pieces and assembling a massive brick-built pig at the $49.99 price point.

Then thereâ€™s also a notably smaller addition to the theme with its Coral Reef set. This 92-piece creation includes a pair of minifigures and a small underwater build with a puffer fishÂ and more at $9.99.

Ninjago

Another notable theme that LEGO is giving plenty of love to in 2021 is Ninjago, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Ninjago sets remain some of the best values out of everything LEGO releases, and the new models continue that legacy.

Headlining the latest wave of LEGO Ninjago sets for 2021 is Zaneâ€™s Titan Mech Battle at $59.99. This 840-piece kit stands over 10 inches tall and has a pretty eye-catching design that stands out from other brick-built mechs weâ€™ve seen in the past.

Promotions

Alongside dishing out a collection of new sets, LEGO is also going to be kicking off several promotions throughout the start of 2021 as well. This Vintage Car that we first got a look at in December will be available at no cost on all purchases over $85.

Those looking to pick up any Harry Potter kits will also be able to score a free brick-built version of The Monster Book of Monsters on orders over $75. Thatâ€™s alongside your choice of a police water scooter or fire helicopter on all orders over $40.

More to come

LEGO is mixing things up for its 2021 launch of new sets by having multiple waves debut early on in the year. Around March, another batch of creations will be on the way, giving builders some additional Star Wars models to assemble, and much more.

It also looks like weâ€™ll be getting a new addition to the Ninjago City collection for its 10-year anniversary around January 14, so be on the lookout for that announcement in the next week or so.

Which of the new LEGO 2021 sets will you be picking up to start off the year? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!