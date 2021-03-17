FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pair your Apple Watch with this Nike sport-style pride band at $10 (Save 28%)

Hotflow (100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon currently offers its Nike Sport-style Pride Apple Watch Band for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $14, today’s offer marks one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen on this style, undercuts other similar models at Amazon by $2, and is a new low. This third-party Apple Watch band lets you enjoy the Nike sport stylings without the official price tags. Alongside the fitness-focused design that helps your wrist stay breathable through workouts, there’s an added pop of color as well as several sizes and styles to choose from. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

For those looking to score a new Apple Watch entirely, be it for the first time or an upgrade over a previous-generation model, we’re still seeing the recent SE version marked down to as low as $259. That’s alongside this stainless steel link band that’s still on sale for $14 as well as all of the ongoing price cuts in our Apple guide.

Nike Sport-style Pride Apple Watch Band features:

Compatible with Apple Watch Series6/5/4/3/2/1/SE, works with all previous versions for Apple Watch. Premium Material: Made of high quality elastomer in ventilation holes design, prevents skin from irritation, soft, lightweight and durable, very comfortable to wear .Colorful design,stylish and dynamic,it’s a great choice for working out, you can choose colors fit your mood.

