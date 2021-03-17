Outdoor adventure-ready OtterBox waterproof duffle backpacks from $70 (Reg. $112+)

Woot is now offering up to 72% off OtterBox Yampa duffle bag/backpacks. You can score the OtterBox Yampa 35 Dry Duffle for $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. Originally $250, this model currently fetches $112 at Amazon, is matching our previous mention, and now at the lowest price we can find. Ideal for outdoor adventures and the like, this duffle-style bag doubles as a backpack via the included neoprene-padded harness and provides up to 35-liters of carrying capacity alongside the waterproof and UV-resistant seams and zippers. Other features include multiple handles, interior pockets, and tie-down points. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for deals on the larger models.

But for folks that don’t find themselves on adventures hardcore enough to warrant the specialty bag above, just score something like this this Gonex 60L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag at $26 shipped and call it a day. It certainly isn’t as robust or ready for the elements, but it will save some cash and provides even more space than today’s lead deal.

However, you’ll also find the larger model OtterBox Yampa bags on sale today starting from $100 Prime shipped. You can browse thorough those options, both of which are at the lowest prices we can find, right here.

Go check out Timbuk2’s new spring arrivals and State of Flux collaboration bag as well as the brand’s ongoing Daylight Savings Sale with up to 30% off a wide range of gear.

More on the OtterBox Yampa Bag:

Seaside, riverside, lakeside — when you’re venturing into watery worlds, stash your stuff inside the Yampa 35 dry duffle. It features waterproof zippers, a low-density foam exoskeleton and a couple of carrying options, including backpack straps…Waterproof sealed seams and waterproof zipper keep gear dry…Backpack Harness with neoprene shoulder pads and airflow back pad makes for comfortable carry.

