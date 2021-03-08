FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Timbuk2 launches new spring arrivals and State of Flux collaboration bag

-
FashionNewsTimbuk2

Just in time for spring outings, bag company Timbuk2 has a new partnership with Mission District’s own State Of Flux. Inside this new line you will find a limited-edition Mini Hustle Duffel that was designed to show the power of community collaboration. If you don’t know who State of Flux is, they’re a “men’s clothing brand and shop that features a retail space, manufacturing/workshop area, and photo studio all under one roof.” 

The new crossbody bag features State Of Flux’s mantra, “Never break. Never settle. Never fold” sewn into the fabric, making it one of a kind. Plus, Timbuk2 has an array of awesome new arrivals for spring, too. So head below the jump to find all of our top picks. Also, be sure to check out our latest guide to the Under Armour spring collection here.

Mini hustle duffle

The new mini hustle duffel bag from the Timbuk2 x State of Flux collection is available in five colors. This is a perfect option for commuting, and it features an internal zip pocket that fits most large cell phones or small items. The exterior was designed to easily wipe clean, and it can be carried over your shoulder, as a crossbody, or clipped on to another bag as well. Plus, this bag is very lightweight, weighing in at just a half pound. Make sure to pick one up for yourself for $79.

Timbuk2 new spring arrivals

A notable new spring arrival that can easily hold your 13- or 15-inch MacBook is the Vapor Backpack. It has a padded sleeve and breathable back space. This is a great option for work, school, traveling, and more. I love that the straps are cushioned, and it’s available in three colors. It’s made of eco-friendly materials too, and is priced at $129.

Finally, be sure to check out the Wingman Backpack that’s designed to help you jet set in a breeze. This bag has a large main compartment and a designated shoe area. This style can be worn as a backpack and also has waist strap for extra support. It features four grab handles and a detachable crossbody shoulder strap. It has two padded MacBook pockets, too. It’s available in two color options and is priced at $149.

