Go all in with Makita’s 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit, now $457 at Amazon (Save $212)

Amazon is offering the Makita 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit (XT706) for $456.99 shipped. That’s $212 off the typical price there, $112 in savings compared to Home Depot’s recent price change, and beats the lowest price we have tracked in a year by $109. This expansive Makita tool set bundles seven different tools so you’re ready to tackle a wide variety of projects. You’ll get a circular saw, reciprocating saw, hammer driver/drill, impact driver, angle grinder, 179 MPH blower, and flashlight. Two 3Ah batteries are included, ensuring you can always have a backup on the charger or two tools up at once. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need some bits to go with your new power tools? If so, Bosch’s 44-piece Screwdriving Set is $18 Prime shipped. It’s chock full of options, helping ensure you’re able to handle whatever screws you may need to drive or remove in upcoming projects. More than 2,800 Amazon shoppers have left a respectable 4.8/5 star rating.

The deals are far from over. We just discovered that REAPR’s Versa TAC Wrecking Bar Multi-Tool is down to $18 and yesterday Swiss-Tech’s 19-in-1 Micro Pocket Multitool struck $11. And an all-encompassing hand tool set, check out Crescent’s 170-piece solution at under $90. Finally, swing by our home goods guide to see what else is up for grabs.

Makita 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit features:

Variable 2 speed 1/2 inches hammer Driver Drill (0 to 600 & 0 to 1, 900 RPM) with Makita built 4 pole motor delivers 480 inches pounds of max torque; Weighs only 3.9 pounds with battery

Variable speed impact driver (0 to 2,900 RPM & 0 to 3,500 IPM) provides 1,460 inches pounds of max torque for a wide range of fastening applications

6 to 1/2 inches circular saw delivers 3, 700 RPM for faster cutting and ripping through wood and weighs only 7.3 pounds with battery; Battery charge time (minutes) 30

