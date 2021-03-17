FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Swiss-Tech’s 19-in-1 Micro Pocket Multitool will let you instantly fix problems: $11 (Save 31%)

Amazon is offering the Swiss+Tech 19-in-1 Micro Pocket Multitool for $11.06 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $4 off the typical rate there and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked since May. This pocketable multitool is ready to take on an abundance of uses. It’s outfitted with two hex wrenches, six screwdrivers, pliers, a bottle opener, and the list goes on. This affordable solution is worth grabbing for outdoor adventures, indoor projects, and much more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Undercut the pricing of the deal above when grabbing Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife instead at $8. While it forfeits multitool abilities, you’ll get a dedicated blade that’s bound to prove useful when opening packings, and much more. More than 6,200 reviewers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out some of the other deals we’ve discovered. You may be interested in 50% off SATA’s 151-piece Mechanics Tool SetCrescent’s 170-piece General Purpose Tool Set at under $90, and Apollo’s 7-inch Folding Utility Knife at $12 Prime shipped. Swing by our home goods guide to find even more notable discounts similar to these.

Swiss+Tech 19-in-1 Micro Pocket Multitool features:

  • Includes 2 hex wrenches 1/4″, 7/16″, 6 screwdrivers #0,1,2 flat #0,1,2 Phillips
  • Also includes pliers, bottle opener, wire cutter and stripper, wire crimper
  • Hand drill, file, 2 rulers (mm and inch), 2 ruler extensions (mm and inch)
  • Limited Lifetime Warranty

