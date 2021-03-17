FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Tackle it all with Crescent’s 170-Pc. General Purpose Tool Set at under $90 (Save $25)

Amazon is offering the Crescent 170-piece General Purpose Tool Set for $89.94 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked since June. It doesn’t matter if you tackle projects on a routine basis or only when a need arises, it’s important to have a kit filled with a variety of tools. This offering will do the trick with wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, and the list goes on. Everything is organized in a hard-shell case, helping you keep it all tidy for the next time something is needed. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

There’s a lot of tools in the deal above. Many more than you may need. If that’s the case, consider Apollo’s 39-piece General Repair Hand Tool Set at $20 Prime shipped. It’s packed with “the most useful tools for basic DIY household repairs.” Everything is backed by a lifetime quality guarantee and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars by more that 8,350 Amazon shoppers.

And since you’re here, there’s a decent chance you may also like a few of the other deals we’ve posted lately. Examples include 50% off SATA’s 151-piece Mechanics Tool Set, up to 35% off Dyson stick vacuums, and an additional 20% off certified refurbished electric mowers, power washers, and more at eBay.

Crescent 170-piece General Purpose Tool Set features:

  • Contains a carefully selected assortment of hand tools needed for most industrial, mechanical, and consumer applications
  • Set includes 1/4 inches, 3/8 inches & 1/2 inches drive tools (SAE & Metric)
  • Tools meet stringent new ANSI and ASME specifications and come with a full satisfaction guarantee

