Nike 40% off clearance event discounts popular styles: FlyKnit, Adapt, Jordans, more

Nike is now launching an up to 40% off clearance event that’s discounting a selection of its popular shoes, apparel, and more. Free shipping is available with a Nike+ membership, which is free to join here. With spring just around the corner, now is a perfect time to refresh your workout fit with notable offers on popular styles including FlyKnit, Jordans, Air Force 1s, Space Hippies, and even its self-lacing Adapt kicks. These are also some of the best prices of the year so far and are the lowest since the holiday season. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top picks for men:

Top picks for women:

Then after you’ve shopped everything in the clearance event, be sure to swing by our fashion guide for even more deals. And those getting ready for gold season will certainly want to check out Callaway’s new spring arrivals.

Nike Adapt BB 2.0 features:

Riding the momentum of last year’s hit auto-lacing basketball shoe, the Nike Adapt BB 2.0 delivers the same consistent, customized fit, now with more of the game-changing technology revealed. Ultra-responsive cushioning is curved to follow the natural motion of your foot, providing continuous energy return on the court.

