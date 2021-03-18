FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s 1080p SmartThings Cam hits second-best price yet of just $20 at Amazon

-
AmazonSmart HomeSamsungLowe'sHome Security
Near low $20

Update 3/18 @ 2:47 PM: Amazon is offering the Samsung SmartThings Cam Indoor Security Camera for $19.99 Prime shipped.

Today only, Lowe’s is offering the Samsung SmartThings Cam Indoor Security Camera for $17.99 with no-cost in-store pickup. Free shipping is included on orders of $45 or more. For comparison, you’d normally pay up to $90 for this camera, it goes for $33 at Amazon, and today’s deal beats our last mention by $2, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll be able to enjoy a 1080p camera feed and 145-degree field-of-view with the lens and sensor here. Alongside that, there are built-in IR LEDs for night vision and 2-way audio so you can hold a conversation with whoever’s on the other side of the lens. Samsung provides free 24-hour cloud storage for up to four SmartThings cameras with no hub required. And, should you need more than that, you can subscribe to enjoy 30-day rolling storage. Rated 4/5 stars. Plus, you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

When it comes to home security cameras, this is about as budget-focused as it gets. Even the Wyze Cam comes in at $26 on Amazon, where it’s a #1 best-seller due to its value. The only leg-up that Wyze has on the SmartThings cam is that you’ll be able to record continuously to a microSD card, if that’s something that you’d like to be able to do.

Need to keep an eye on the outside of your home as well? Arlo’s Video Doorbell is on sale right now for $100, making now a great time to pick one up. I went hands-on with this unit last year and it offers some great features, like a unique aspect ratio, package detection, and now even HomeKit support.

Samsung SmartThings Cam features:

A Full HD camera delivers a clear, detailed view, allowing you to monitor your home 24 hours a day from the convenience of your smartphone, tablet, Samsung TV or fridge. The SmartThings Cam intuitively distinguishes between a person and an object, alerting you immediately if necessary, while minimizing false triggers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Samsung Lowe's Home Security

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

DEWALT’s Flip Drive Attachment makes countersinki...
Parallels Desktop 16 subscriptions drop to $70 at Amazo...
ESR’s adjustable HaloLock MagSafe-compatible Stan...
Amazon’s Rivet Henrik Chair will modernize your d...
Power your gear with ROCKPALS 520Wh portable battery at...
Grab two of Amazon’s 24-inch floating shelves for...
Save up to 33% on eufy robotic, handheld, stick vacuums...
At $2 Prime shipped, don’t overlook this 3-pack o...
Show More Comments

Related

$150 off

Secure your home with three solar-powered outdoor Ring Stick Up Cams at $300 (Save $150)

$300 Learn More

Best Cricut alternatives for at-home DIY, crafting, and vinyl cutting

Learn More
$450 off

Save $450 on KORG’s living room-ready C1 Air Bluetooth Digital Piano today

$999 Learn More
22% off

DEWALT’s Flip Drive Attachment makes countersinking a cinch at $13 (Save 22%)

$13 Learn More

LEGO unveils new details on upcoming UCS Republic Gunship

Learn More
13% off

Parallels Desktop 16 subscriptions drop to $70 at Amazon (Reg. $80) + more editions now 10% off

$70 Learn More
New low

ESR’s adjustable HaloLock MagSafe-compatible Stand sees first discount to $25

$25 Learn More
49% off

Amazon’s Rivet Henrik Chair will modernize your dining room or office at $40.50 (Save 49%)

$40.50 Learn More