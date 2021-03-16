FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ward off porch pirates with Arlo’s HomeKit Video Doorbell at $100 (Save 33%)

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Smart Video Doorbell for $99.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically fetching as much as $150, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, beats our previous mention by $23, and returns to the all-time low last tracked at the beginning of the year. Whether you just want to see who’s at the door or are hoping to keep porch pirates at bay, Arlo’s wired video doorbell expands the smart security coverage to your front door with 1080p recording. Alongside two-way audio and a weather-resistant package, there’s also motion detection for alerting you when packages are dropped off and the recently-announced addition of HomeKit support for pairing with the rest of your Siri setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 7,400 customers. Head below for more.

At the $100 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a HomeKit-enabled video doorbell, or weather-resistant camera imbued with Siri support in any capacity. But if you can settle with an indoor-rated model, Anker’s popular eufy 2K Cam delivers much of the same recording features above in $30 package. Get a closer look at how this alternative performs in our hands-on review.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find a selection of other ways to elevate your setup. These ongoing discounts on Ring’s latest video doorbells start at $85 and mark some of the best prices to date. Then be sure to check out all of the deals in this St. Patrick’s Day Echo speaker sale from $25.

Arlo Video Doorbell features:

A smarter way to see who’s at your door. Get notifications when motion is detected and view live video on your phone. Get the bigger picture of what’s at your door, from head to toe or a package on the ground. Even see clearly in low light with night vision. Speak to visitors with two-way audio, or use pre-recorded quick reply messages when you’re busy.

