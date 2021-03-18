Just last week, we took notice of Smith & Wesson’s upcoming Karambit folding knife. It caught our eye, thanks to standout styling, something that can also be said for the upcoming Smith & Wesson 24/7 Tanto knife. It features a 4-inch stainless steel blade and the entire unit weighs 6.4 ounces. A fixed design means that the blade cannot be folded away, but the company remedies this by bundling a sheath with this offering. Continue reading to learn more.

Smith & Wesson 24/7 Tanto Knife is ready for round-the-clock excursions

There’s no arguing that the the upcoming Smith & Wesson 24/7 Tanto knife won’t prove to be somewhat large to carry (not quite as big as some multitools, though). Since the 4-inch blade is fixed, the entire thing will span 8.5 inches at all times. As with many knives in the price range, 8Cr13MoV stainless steel is used. This is no surprise given the strength and low manufacturing cost the material offers.

Just like Karambit, Smith & Wesson 24/7 Tanto sticks with a G10 handle. This mixture of glass fabric and epoxy resin has a history of resisting deformation in both extremely high or low temperatures. Pair this with a difficult-to-break and lightweight composition, and it begins to make a whole lot of sense why it’s often the material of choice in a wide variety of pocket knives.

A folding variant is listed alongside the fixed unit, but currently shows as temporarily out of stock. There’s a chance this could be a glitch. Since orders can still be placed, there’s a fair chance buyers would receive it around the same time as the other.

Pricing and availability

Anyone interested in the upcoming Smith & Wesson 24/7 Tanto knife can place a pre-order now. Pricing is set at $39.99 for the larger fixed unit as opposed to the folding variant at $24.99 (currently unavailable). The earliest ship date is slated for April 21, leaving plenty of time to put it to work throughout your outdoor adventures this spring, summer, and fall.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’re like me, there’s nothing in your day-to-day life that requires much more strength than Apollo’s 7-inch Folding Utility Knife already offers. This is because I don’t tend to spend much time adventuring outdoors, but if you do, the Smith & Wesson 24/7 Tanto could be a great all-around knife worth picking up. Pricing is a bit higher than I’d personally like to see, but given Smith & Wesson branding, this shouldn’t be much of a deterrent.

