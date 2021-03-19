FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 20% on Anker’s PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 docks on sale from $104

-
Amazonmac accessoriesAnker
Save 20% From $104

AnkerDirect via Amazon currently offers its PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $219.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $250 going rate, today’s offer saves you $30, comes within $10 of our previous mention, and marks the third-best discount to date. This 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 dock expands the I/O of your Mac with a single cable. On top of sending 85W of power passthrough to your machine, it’ll also yield a 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB-C slots, four USB-A ports, and SD card readers. Over 505 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its PowerExpand 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $103.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching upwards of $200, it recently dropped to $130 with today’s offer saving you an extra 20% and marking a new all-time low. Sporting a more portable form-factor than the lead deal, this version of Anker’s Thunderbolt 3 hub delivers 45W charging alongside an array of seven additional ports. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Those in the market for some more portable offerings will want to check out these ongoing up to 26% off PowerExpand USB-C hub deals from Anker instead. While you won’t be able to take advantage of the perks brought on by Thunderbolt 3 compatibility, the prices are even more affordable starting at just $24.

Anker PowerExpand Elite features:

Equipped with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm AUX port. With 85W and 15W Thunderbolt 3 ports plus an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, PowerExpand offers multiple ways to get a high-speed charge for anything from laptops to phones and more. The Thunderbolt 3 port supports 5K@60Hz while the HDMI port supports a resolution of 4K@60Hz. Connect to both simultaneously to enjoy crystal-clear streaming or mirroring across 2 displays.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Switch controllers, cases, and docks from $13: PowerA, ...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W Charging Station $...
Today’s best game deals: New Super Mario Bros $39, Fa...
elago’s new MS1 MagSafe Charging Stand sees first...
GermGuardian’s HEPA Air Purifier Tower with air q...
Apple Watch Series 5 now up to $300 off with deals on N...
Amazon offers at-home facial steamers up to 50% off fro...
Chefman’s TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer returns to...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 26%

Anker PowerExpand USB-C hubs expand your Mac’s I/O from $24 (Save up to 26%)

From $24 Learn More

New Anker Thunderbolt 4 Hub turns a single port into three with 8K support, 40Gb/s speeds, more

Order Now! Learn More
40% off

Switch controllers, cases, and docks from $13: PowerA, RDS, Nintendo, more up to 40% off

From $13 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 19, 2021 – iPhone 11 Pro goes FREE, Apple Watch Series 5 $300 off, more

Listen now
40% off

Save 40% on this Bella Pro 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster at $30 shipped (Today only)

$30 Learn More
65% off

Chaco, KEEN, TEVA, and other footwear up to 65% off just in time for spring hiking from $17

from $17 Learn More

Highly anticipated Among Us Airship map, new content, and account system hits this month

Learn More
90% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W Charging Station $40, more

From $1 Learn More