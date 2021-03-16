FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker PowerExpand USB-C hubs expand your Mac’s I/O from $24 (Save up to 26%)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $33.99 shipped. Down from the usual $46 going rate, today’s offer saves you 26%, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. Arriving with six ports to expand the I/O on your Mac, Chromebook, or iPad, Anker’s PowerExpand Hub delivers a compact form-factor complete with a 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, and two USB-A slots. That’s on top of a USB-C data port and 65W power passthrough via a USB-C PD input. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 320 customers.

Also on sale today, Anker’s Amazon storefront has its PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $23.79. Normally fetching $28, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings as well as the second-best overall at Amazon. This offering may not be as compact as the lead deal, but arrives with an additional port and features 85W power passthrough, SD card readers, and a 4K HDMI output. Rated 4.6/5 star rating from over 6,800 customers.

You’ll also find all of this week’s other Anker deals right here including a selection of essentials for your iPhone and Android device, HomeKit cameras, and more from $11. Then be sure to check out the new PowerExpand 9-in-2 USB-C Hub from Anker which arrives with an even more feature-packed build than the either of the discounted models today.

Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

The Anker Advantage: Join the 55 million+ powered by our leading technology. Massive Expansion: Equipped with a Power Delivery input port, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, a USB-C data port, and 2 USB data ports. Powerful Pass-Through Charging: Connect a 65W wall charger to the Power Delivery input port to provide high-speed pass-through charging to your laptop.

