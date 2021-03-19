FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score 1TB of microSD storage with SanDisk’s Ultra card for $175.50 (Save 24%)

Amazon currently offers the SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC Card for $175.49 shipped. Typically fetching up to $230, today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention, 24% in savings, and the second-best price to date. This is also the lowest since November. Supporting up to 120MB/s transfer speeds, SanDisk’s microSD card is ideal for everything from expanding the storage of your Android handset or a Nintendo Switch as it is for sticking in a DSLR or action camera. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it easy to retrieve footage or other files. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 35,000 customers. Head below for more.

A great way to put your savings to use would be grabbing Anker’s 2-in-1 USB-C SD Card Reader at $13. I’ve been relying on this option for quite some time now, and it always comes in handy for quickly transferring photos to my Mac or iPad Pro. Other shoppers find it just as much of a must-have, with over 1,800 having left a 4.6/5 star rating. Or just call it a day and grab the 256GB version of SanDisk’s Ultra microSDXC card at $32 to save even more.

Those in need of some desktop-class storage are also in luck, as today has also brought with it a discount on SanDisk’s speedy 500GB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD at $85. That’s alongside these ongoing WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD price cuts from $120, which deliver some internal drives at 20% off.

SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC Card features:

Designed for capturing Full HD video and still photos using Android smartphones and tablets, as well as other microSD photo and video cameras, the 1TB Ultra UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card from SanDisk features a storage capacity of 1TB and takes advantage of the UHS-I bus to support read speeds of up to 120 MB/s. This card also supports the Class 10 standard, which guarantees minimum write speeds will not drop below 10 MB/s.

