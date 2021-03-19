SanDisk’s speedy 500GB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD now down at $85 (Reg. up to $140)

Amazon is now offering the latest generation SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $84.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $140 at Best Buy, this one has sold for around $95 at Amazon as of late and is now at a new all-time low there. This is a particularly speedy portable SSD with up to up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds. It is also quite robust with up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water- and dust resistance wrapped up in a “durable” silicon shell “that offers a premium feel and added protection to the drive’s exterior.” This model also includes a carabiner clip, USB-C/A connectivity, and ships with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 35,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

The Samsung T7 model is a solid alternative that runs nearly as fast for $80. But to save even more, take a look at the Seagate One Touch SSD 500GB External Solid-State Drive. This one sells for $75 shipped at Amazon where it carries 4+ star ratings from nearly 2,000 customers. While this one isn’t nearly as fast as today’s lead deal, it will easily be a great option for backups and photo libraries much the same otherwise.

We are also still tracking a notable offer on 10TB Seagate external hard drives as well as some internal SSD price drops including WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe models from $120. Just be sure to dive into our coverage of the upgraded Samsung 980 NVMe SSDs, the latest Synology options, and CORSAIR’s newest NVMe models.

More on the SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD:

Ensure ample storage for your high-resolution photos and videos with this 500GB WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. The IP55 rating makes the drive dust-proof and water-resistant, while the read speeds of up to 1050MB/sec. allow for fast file transfer. This WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD features a compact design for easy handling and enhanced portability, and includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter for compatibility with most PCs and Macs.

