Apple preps you for weekend movie nights with new $4 4K film sale

-
AppleMedia
4K flicks $4

Apple is heading into the weekend by launching its latest iTunes sale, discounting a selection of films for you to enjoy for movie night. You’ll find everything from classics like Jumanji with Robin Williams to action flicks, comedies like 22 Jump Street, and more. Best of all, you’ll only have to pay $4 for these 4K digital library additions, with everything becoming a permanent part of your collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple kickstarts your weekend movie night

The weekend is here and Apple’s latest collection of discounted flicks gives you some notable price cuts to take movie night up a notch. Everything is on sale for $4, down from the usual $10 or $15 price tags and matching some of the lowest offers we’ve seen to date. Here are all of our top picks.

And then don’t forget that Apple also kicked off a sale earlier in the week that’s discounting a selection of MCU movies and more to just $5. Plus, the week’s $1 movie rental is still up for the taking alongside everything else in our media guide today.

