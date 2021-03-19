H&M wants to help you get your home ready for Easter with stylish table settings, pillow covers, baskets, and much more. H&M also features budget-friendly prices with rates starting at just $3 and ranging up to $70. With Easter right around the corner, this is a great way to brighten up your home to get it ready for spring. Plus, H&M offers free delivery on orders exceeding $40 or more. Hit the jump to find all of our top picks from the H&M Easter Collection. Also, be sure to check out our guide to Dick’s Sporting Goods’ latest in-house brand VRST with tons of great styles for men.

Easter items for the table

Create a beautiful table setting with the new H&M Easter Line. One of the new items that stands out in this collection is the Cotton Tablecloth in Yellow-Beige. This tablecloth is priced at just $18 and comes in a large 75 x 75 sizing. I really love the color of this style because it will warm up any space. Plus, the tablecloth also comes in a wide array of color options as well as fabrics, including linen styles.

H&M has an array of great vase options to display your spring and summer blooms. One of our top picks from this line is the Light Beige Glass Vase. This vase is available in three size options, and the largest is priced at just $30. I also love this style because it’s a neutral accent that will also add height to a room.

H&M Easter Collection home decor

Add a spring vibe to your couch with floral cushion covers. Linen is a very big trend in home decor and the Striped Cushion Cover costs just $10. The stripes add a great contrast to any sofa and you can choose from two colors. This style would look beautiful indoors or outdoors.

Another way to really make the room feel airy and fresh is by adding new curtains. The 2-Pack of Linen-Blend Curtains from H&M are priced at just $70 for the longest size. This style can be used just on the curtain rod itself or you can add hooks for even more dimension. I really love the neutral color of these curtains that will work in almost any decor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!