Panasonic’s Arc5 Electric Razor + auto-cleaning and charge dock for $150 shipped (Reg. $200)

Reg. $200 $150

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor with Automatic Clean and Charge Station for $149.99 shipped. Currently matched at Best Buy. That’s $50 off the regular $200 listing, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This model features a 5-blade system with “ultra-thin ARC foil that follows facial contours for a quick, close and comfortable shave.” Along with the 2-in-1 wet/dry design and 10-stage LCD battery indicator, this one ships with a dock that will clean, charge, and then dry the shaver for you. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,900 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, consider the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver. It sells for $35 at Amazon where it carries stellar ratings from over 35,000 customers. It might not be as robust as today’s lead deal, nor will it include the cleaning and charging dock, but it will get the job done much the same and for a fraction of the price. 

While we are talking personal care, dive into today’s Gold Box at-home facial steamers with up to 50% off and deals starting from $28 shipped. Then head over to our fashion deal hub to take care of that wardrobe at a discount. Just some of today’s deals include Eddie Bauer’s Flash Sale, hiking footwear deals from $17, and up to 50% off at Old Navy

More on the Panasonic Arc5 LV95 Electric Razor:

Eliminate facial hair with this Panasonic shaver with automatic cleaning and charging station. Its pivoting heads glide over the face with less friction, and the sharp Nanotech blades provide a closer, more efficient shave. The wet and dry options let you trim in the shower or out, and the LCD display of this Panasonic shaver indicates battery status.

