Chaco, KEEN, TEVA, and other footwear up to 65% off just in time for spring hiking from $17

Steep and Cheap is having a hiking flash sale that’s offering up to 65% off Chaco, KEEN, TEVA, Oakley, and more from just $17. Prices are as marked. Shipping rates apply and vary per order. The KEEN Rapids H2 Sandals are currently marked down to $60, which is $40 off the original rate. This style is great for hiking season with a waterproof design and flexible base. They’re also flexible and cushioned to promote comfort as well as has a specific outsole to promote traction. This style is also nice to slip right on and you can choose from two versatile color options: grey or blue. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- KEEN Rapids H2 Sandals $60 (Orig. $100)
- Chaco Z/Cloud Sandals $55 (Orig. $110)
- Teva Gateway Mid Hiking Boots $71 (Orig. $110)
- Davis Lace Shoes $58 (Orig. $90)
- Merrell Belize Convertible Web Sandals $40 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Clarks Declan Mix Sandals $29 (Orig. $95)
- Chaco Z/Cloud X2 Remix Sandals $50 (Orig. $110)
- Chaco E-Dye Z/Cloud 2 Sandals $50 (Orig. $110)
- Chaco Summer of 69 Z/Cloud X2 Remix Sandals $38 (Orig. $110)
- Free People Vale Boot Sandals $125 (Orig. $168)
- …and even more deals…
