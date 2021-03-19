FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cash in on 60% off Timbuk2’s premium Core Travel Blitz Pack, now $48 at Amazon

-
AmazonTimbuk2
Reg. $120 $48

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Core Travel Blitz Pack for $48.07 shipped. That’s $72 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This MacBook-friendly backpack boasts an expansive compartment that’s ready to hold any of Apple’s modern laptops. Timbuk2 touts this offering as an easy-packing backpack duffel that’s ready to hold enough gear to hold you over for several nights at a time. A built-in organizer makes it easy to tidy up pens and other small stuff. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re like me, keeping your screens clean is of utmost importance. Thankfully you can invest in a package of Grime Boss Touch Screen Wipes for $5. You’ll get 30 individual wipes that are pre-moistened and ready to go. These will not leave streaks, ensuring your device can look just about as clean as when you purchased it.

Add some utility to your backpack when picking up one of today’s discounted pocket knives. Pricing kicks off from only $8 Prime shipped. And for once you’ve made it back to your desk, why not grab a new office chair? We’ve spotted a couple of notable discounts that include RESPAWN’s Omega-Xi Reclining Gaming Chair for $152 and a more affordable white and gray office chair at under $55.

Timbuk2 Core Travel Blitz Pack features:

  • An easy packing backpack duffel for several nights away
  • Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff
  • Padded laptop compartment fits 15 inch laptop

