Banish your aging office chair with this sleek replacement at under $55 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the SMUGDESK Mid-Back Office Chair for $54.92 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If your current office chair has seen better days, now’s a great time to refresh your setup with a new one. This solution boasts a sleek white and gray appearance with an adjustable height, swiveling design, and more. All tools and parts needed for assembly are included, helping ensure you can have it up and running in no time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings to give your desk a more polished look with this leather desk pad protector at $12. I’ve been using this specific offering for months and have appreciated both its looks and ability to protect my desk from scratches, spills, and more. With more than 20,000 Amazon shoppers leaving an average rating of 4.7/5 stars, it appears I am not the only one.

And since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may be interested in some of the other deals we’ve got floating around. For instance, we’ve spotted Amazon’s in-house 11-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for $67.50, Tacklife’s standing desk for $210, followed by Amazon’s 40-inch Foldable Desk at $48.50.

SMUGDESK Mid-Back Office Chair features:

  • Desk Chair – Breathable Ventilated mesh makes you feel better during working time. Along with 360° swivel allows you to customize your position.
  • Ergonomic back – made of integrated frame and special mesh to ensure more durable than normal material, providing ultimate comfy sitting experience throughout the day.
  • Adjustable Height – The functional mechanism of this task office chair can adjust the seat height according to your own height, weight and habit.

