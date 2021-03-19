FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Gerber’s $10 EAB Pocket Knife uses replaceable utility blades, more from $8 (Save 20%)

-
20% off From $8

Amazon is offering the Gerber EAB Lite Pocket Knife for $10.28 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.29 of the lowest price we have tracked. This pocket knife sets itself apart by using replaceable utility blades. With it you’ll be able to easily and affordably swap out a dull blade, unlike many other pocket knives. The entire thing is made from stainless steel, ensuring this is a rugged and durable solution that’s built to last. When not in use this unit can be collapsed and shrink to a mere 2.8-inch size. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another pocket knife discount priced from $8.

We’ve also spotted the MTech Tactical Folding Knife for $8.18 Prime shipped at Amazon. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked since July. MTECH’s tactical folding knife features a stainless steel blade that’s paired with a textured aluminum handle. This provides extra grip that should come in handy when putting this knife to work. An integrated thumb stud aims to make it easy to deploy with one hand. When closed this unit spans 4.5 inches. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

And since you’re here, there’s a good chance you’ll benefit from some of the other news and deals we’ve uncovered for you. For starters, REAPR’s Versa TAC Wrecking Bar Multi-Tool is still $18 Prime shipped and you can also grab Swiss-Tech’s 19-in-1 Micro offering at $11. And don’t forget that the new Smith & Wesson 24/7 Tanto Knife is now available for pre-order.

Gerber EAB Lite Pocket Knife features:

  • Contractor-grade replaceable utility blade
  • Deep finger grooves for secure fit
  • Handle also doubles as pocket or money clip
  • 5.1-inch open length, 2.3-inch blade length, 2.8-inch closed length, 2.5-ounce weight
  • Handle made from stainless steel

