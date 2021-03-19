RESPAWN’s Omega-Xi Reclining Gaming Chair plunges to $152 at Amazon (Save $98)

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN Omega-Xi Fortnite Gaming Reclining Ergonomic Chair for $151.99 shipped with an $8 discount that’s automatically applied at checkout. That’s $98 off the typical rate there and comes within $12 of the lowest price we have tracked. If your gaming setup is in need of a new chair, this standout offering could be the one for you. It boasts sleek black and orange styling that’s inspired by Fortnite’s Omega-Xi skin, making this solution even better for fans of Epic’s ever-popular game. This unit aims to deliver next-level comfort with segmented padding, an extendable footrest, reclining design, and the list goes on. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Want to spend considerably less? If so, don’t overlook BestOffice’s $55 desk chair. While it may not offer up a game-inspired appearance, it’s still a solid option for refreshing whatever your current seat may be. With nearly 17,000 reviews, this #1 Amazon best seller has garnered an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Speaking of seating, we’ve got some other deals you may be interested in. One example is Amazon’s Rivet Henrik Chair at 49% off. You can also also find this white and gray office chair for under $55. And if you’re on the hunt for a 120Hz television to pair with your new Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, check out VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K Smart TV at $200 off.

RESPAWN OMEGA-Xi Fortnite Gaming Chair features:

Ready to play like a gaming legend in the Fortnite edition Omega gaming chair? A racecar-style gaming chair that provides luxury and comfort, whether it’s used for intense gaming sessions and climbing to the top of the leaderboards, or long workdays

This video game chair features a high back with segmented padding and an integrated headrest because you don’t need to feel like you’ve been gaming all day This ergonomic chair is also equipped with an extendable footrest, so you can kick back and game on Padded armrests round out your comfort arsenal

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!