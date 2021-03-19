VIZIO’s new 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV with variable refresh rate sees first discount to $498

Walmart currently offers the VIZIO MQ8 55-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 Smart TV for $498 shipped. Down from its usual $550 going rate, today’s offer is the very first discount we’ve tracked on this model launched last November and delivers $52 in savings. VIZIO’s latest M-Series TV delivers 55-inches of 4K picture to your setup complete with active full array dimming, Dolby Vision, and gaming-focused features like variable refresh rate. Alongside its built-in access to various streaming services, you’ll be able to count on AirPlay 2 and HomeKit control, as well as Chromecast integration and Alexa support. Plus, there’s four HDMI ports to complete the package with support for the new 2.1 standard. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,400 customers.

Save even more when you go with this previous-generation VIZIO MQ6 TV at $449 instead. This model delivers a similar 55-inch 4K panel, but ditches the variable refresh rate technology noted above, meaning it won’t quite be as good for PS5 or Xbox Series X console gaming. You’ll only find three HDMI ports on this one, as well. A 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,300 customers completes the package.

But if you’d rather ditch the TV altogether from your gaming setup or movie night, this morning’s Anker Gold Box is discounting select Nebula projectors by as much as 30%. With various 1080p and even some portable offerings included in the sale, prices start at $222. Otherwise, give our home theater guide a look for even more ways to refresh your setup.

VIZIO 55-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 Smart TV features:

Step up to the infinite possibilities of streaming 4K in over a billion vibrant colors with the all-new VIZO M-Series® 4K HDR Smart TV. VIZIO Quantum Color displays up to 85% more color over standard 4K HDR TVs1, for a more nuanced, more immersive range of colors that brings everything you watch to life. The Active Full Array® backlight precisely adapts brightness to produce deeper black levels and more radiant contrast, enhanced by UltraBright 800, which achieves up to 800 nits peak brightness for dazzling highlights.

