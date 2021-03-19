Anker Nebula Gold Box takes up to 30% off 1080p and portable projectors from $222

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is taking 23% or more off a selection of its Nebula projectors starting at $221.99 shipped. Our top pick amongst all of the discounts is the Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p Projector at $559.99. Down from its usual $800 going rate, you’re saving 30% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $40 and marking a new all-time low.

As one of the more recent additions to Anker’s stable of popular projectors, the new Nebula Cosmos offering delivers 1080p picture quality with the ability to project an up to 120-inch screen. Alongside being powered by Android for built-in access to streaming services and the like, you’ll find HDR support, a 900-lumen lamp, and integrated speakers for an all-in-one home theater setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Those who would rather go with a more portable projector can instead score the Anker Nebula Capsule, which is also on sale today and down to $221.99. Normally fetching $300, that amounts to 26% in savings and matches the all-time low. This model packs 4-hour battery life and can throw up a 100-inch 720p screen. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,100 customers and you can also find some other models on sale today right here.

Yesterday saw a collection of Anker eufy vacuums go on sale with various robotic and cordless offerings discounted to as low as $45. But that’s alongside the other ongoing price cuts from Anker that kicked off the week, which you’ll find right here starting from $11.

Anker Nebula Cosmos projector features:

Blockbuster Picture Cosmos’s radiant 1080p, 900-ANSI-lumen image features HDR10 so you can watch your favorite movies, sports events, games, shows, and more in incredible detail and clarity with brighter colors and deeper blacks. Forget tiny 60-inch TVs—Go big with Cosmos’s colossal 120-inch picture for that true cinema scale. And thanks to the digital zoom, can you adjust the image size without getting up and moving the projector.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!