DEWALT, Bosch, and CRAFTSMAN bit set deals kick off from $11 at Amazon (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 15-piece Bit Set with Magnetic Tough Case (DWMTC15) for $13.44 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since Christmas. Having another set of DEWALT bits on hand is always nice, but the real standout of this offer is the inclusion of its magnetic case. This allows you affix it to all sorts of places, making it a cinch to take everything you need up a ladder and quickly attach it to a wide variety of metallic surfaces. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bit sets on sale priced as low as $11.

More bit sets:

And since you’re here, there’s several other related deals you may also find worth grabbing. Examples include DEWALT’s Flip Drive Attachment at $13 Prime shipped, this 3-pack of Tekbond Super Glue for only $2, and don’t forget Makita’s 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit at $212 off.

DEWALT 15-piece Bit Set features:

15 piece, magnet tough case, 2 high strength magnets can be fixed to any ferrous surface, built in hooks allow the case to hang anywhere

2 high strength magnets allow to be fixed to any ferrous surface.

Built in hooks allow the case to hang anywhere

Impact resistant material adds increased durability tp prevent breakage

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!