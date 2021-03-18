FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

At $2 Prime shipped, don’t overlook this 3-pack of Tekbond Super Glue (Save 67%)

-
Tekbond
67% off $2

Amazon is offering a 3-pack of Tekbond Colorless Fast Dry Super Glue for $2 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 67% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by more than $2. It doesn’t matter if you need to bond metal, paper, wood, plastic, or a wide variety of other material types, this super glue is here to make it a cinch. This will arguably make it easy to repair many things around the house. Best of all, it only takes 15-30 seconds for this formula to create a strong hold. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s hard to undercut the deal above. This fact is made abundantly clear when perusing Amazon’s list of best sellers. You can come close with Loctite’s Super Glue Gel, but it’ll still cost about $3 Prime shipped. That being said, if you’d rather have everything in one bottle instead of three, definitely consider going this route.

Oh, and while you’re at it, be sure to consider saving $212 on Makita’s 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit or restocking some snacks from under $9 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Also, peek at Swiss-Tech’s 19-in-1 Micro Pocket Multitool at $11 alongside REAPR’s Versa TAC Wrecking Bar for $18.

Tekbond Colorless Fast Dry Super Glue features:

  • Tekbond super glue is ideal for fast everyday repairs of metal, paper, wood, ceramic, rubber, most plastics, leather, and countless other materials
  • Quick bond superglue technology dries in 15-30 seconds with a strong hold
  • Specially designed nozzle allows you to accurately apply the desired amount of Tekbond super glue to the surface

