DEWALT’s Flip Drive Attachment makes countersinking a cinch at $13 (Save 22%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Flip Drive Drill Attachment (DW2701) for $13.14 Prime shipped. Matched at Home Depot. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the going rate and marks the best price we’ve tracked since July. When projecting, countersinking is a great way to prevent wood from splitting when driving screws into a new location. Unfortunately switching between bits can prove to be a tedious process. This is where DEWALT Flip Drive comes in. This handy attachment makes it a cinch to flip between drilling and driving, making it a worthy addition to your current toolset. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you need to create large holes for running cables and the like, your money may be put to better use with DEWALT’s Spade Drill Bit Set at $11. Six differently-sized bits are included and range from 3/8 to 1 inch in diameter. It’s beloved by Amazon shoppers with over 4,000 having left an average 4.8/5 star rating.

Easily clean up dusty messes made while projecting with deals on eufy robotic, handheld, and stick vacuums that are up to 33% off. And if you want to really expand your abilities, consider grabbing Makita’s 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit at $212 off. You’ll also be able to fix a wide of things when grabbing a 3-pack of Tekbond Super Glue for $2 Prime shipped. Finally, you can affordably start a new project when grabbing two of Amazon’s 24-inch floating shelves for $10.50 each.

DEWALT Flip Drive Drill Attachment features:

Quick and easy changes between drilling and driving allows user to finish jobs faster

Black oxide split-point drill bits start on contact

Quick change mechanism for easy one-step loading

Contoured finger grip for easy ergonomic use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!