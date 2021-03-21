FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prep for spring with up to 30% off Greenworks electric lawn mowers, more from $90

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Greenworks outdoor electric tools starting at $90.30. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Greenworks 40V 20-inch Cordless Lawn Mower for $299. Down from the usual $399 going rate, today’s offer is $100 in savings and marks the best we’ve seen since November. This cordless lawn mower expands on the 40V Greenworks ecosystem and includes a pair of batteries alongside a charger. Features here include a 20-inch cutting deck, self-propelled features, and various bagging configurations, all without oil or gas to deal with. Over 4,600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Greenworks deals:

Then be sure to shop the rest of the deals in today’s Greenworks sale right here. All of the discounted tools come bundled with a the necessary batteries and chargers, giving you everything needed out of the box. And because all of the offerings are part of the 40V ecosystem, you’ll be able to interchange batteries and more with existing tools, or any you pick up in the future.

Greenworks 40V Cordless Lawn Mower features:

G-max 40V Li-Ion battery system powers multiple tools for complete yard work system–includes one 4 Ah battery and one 2 Ah battery and charger. 20-inch cutting deck offers a great balance of maneuverability and cutting capacity making it ideal for mid-sized areas. Innovative smart cut technology adjusts for power or runtime based on the thickness of your grass

