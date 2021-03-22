Microsoft’s Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse drops to $35 at Best Buy (Save $15)

Best Buy is offering the new Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse in Peach for $34.99 with free shipping in orders over $45 or for My Best Buy Elite members. For comparison, it has a list price of $50, fetches $37 in other colors at Amazon on sale (but back ordered), and today’s deal is among the best that we’ve seen all-time. Sporting BlueTrack technology, this mouse is designed to work on virtually any surface. The blue beam is “four times larger” than a standard laser and it “captures a high-contrast image of whatever surface it’s on” so your mouse can track precisely. There are three customizable buttons here alongside a machined aluminum scroll wheel and “all-day comfort.” It connects to your computer using Bluetooth, meaning no wireless dongle is required for it to work. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need something that’s super ergonomic, but require a wireless connection, Amazon Basics has you covered. Just $12 Prime shipped scores you a cord-free mouse that runs off batteries, giving you a neat and tidy desk while still being fully functional.

In need of a new keyboard as well? Today, we’re tracking a discount on the Razer 60% Huntsman Mini Keyboard, which is down to $100. This is an all-time low and a fantastic price given that it normally goes for $120. Plus, don’t miss out on our coverage of the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Mouse, where we went hands-on and found that the trackball has a home in the 21st century.

More about the Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse:

Comfortable ergonomic design, with soft easy-to-grip thumb rest, promotes natural hand and wrist position.

Teflon base with precise tracking sensor glides smoothly over a variety of surfaces

Machined aluminum scroll wheel for precise navigation.

