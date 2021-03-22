FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft’s Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse drops to $35 at Best Buy (Save $15)

-
Best BuyBest PC Gaming DealsMicrosoft
$15 off $35

Best Buy is offering the new Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse in Peach for $34.99 with free shipping in orders over $45 or for My Best Buy Elite members. For comparison, it has a list price of $50, fetches $37 in other colors at Amazon on sale (but back ordered), and today’s deal is among the best that we’ve seen all-time. Sporting BlueTrack technology, this mouse is designed to work on virtually any surface. The blue beam is “four times larger” than a standard laser and it “captures a high-contrast image of whatever surface it’s on” so your mouse can track precisely. There are three customizable buttons here alongside a machined aluminum scroll wheel and “all-day comfort.” It connects to your computer using Bluetooth, meaning no wireless dongle is required for it to work. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need something that’s super ergonomic, but require a wireless connection, Amazon Basics has you covered. Just $12 Prime shipped scores you a cord-free mouse that runs off batteries, giving you a neat and tidy desk while still being fully functional.

In need of a new keyboard as well? Today, we’re tracking a discount on the Razer 60% Huntsman Mini Keyboard, which is down to $100. This is an all-time low and a fantastic price given that it normally goes for $120. Plus, don’t miss out on our coverage of the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Mouse, where we went hands-on and found that the trackball has a home in the 21st century.

More about the Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse:

  • Comfortable ergonomic design, with soft easy-to-grip thumb rest, promotes natural hand and wrist position.
  • Teflon base with precise tracking sensor glides smoothly over a variety of surfaces
  • Machined aluminum scroll wheel for precise navigation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Microsoft

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Fallout 76 2021 road map showcases upcoming stories, we...
Logitech’s StreamCam Plus falls to new all-time l...
Razer’s new 60% Huntsman Mini Keyboard returns to...
Samsung’s Odyssey G7 monitors upgrade your gaming...
Take streams + meetings to the next level with Elgato...
Logitech’s G923 TRUEFORCE racing wheel works with...
Smart 4K TV deals from $498: VIZIO 65-inch OLED, Sony 7...
Microsoft’s Ryzen 7 Surface Laptop 3 hits new Ama...
Show More Comments

Related

Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Mouse Review: Trackball, welcome to the 21st century

Learn More
Review

This mouse changed me: Glorious Model O Wireless follow-up review [Video]

Learn More
30% off

TaoTronics’ highly-rated rechargeable table lamp drops by 30% to $28 shipped

$28 Learn More
37.5% off

ecobee’s 2-pack of SmartSensors with HomeKit fall to new low of $50 shipped

$50 Learn More
Review

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Review: My favorite 60% keyboard so far [Video]

Learn More

Fallout 76 2021 road map showcases upcoming stories, weapons, more

Learn More
Reg. $130

Prime members can score a rare deal on Calphalon’s Precision Blender at $86 (Reg. $130)

$86 Learn More
1+ year low

This modular 12-outlet power tower can be split up and used around the house, now under $31

Under $31 Learn More