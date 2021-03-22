Razer’s new 60% Huntsman Mini Keyboard returns to all-time low at $100

Amazon offers the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Normally selling for $120, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings, marks only the second notable price cut to date, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Whether you value every inch of free space on the desk or just prefer the design of a more compact keyboard, the Razer Huntsman Mini delivers the brand’s first 60% design that trades off the number pad and some other keys for a streamlined form-factor. There’s still all of the signature features here like Chroma RGB lighting, as well as an aluminum frame, programmable keys, and much more. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Update 3/22 @ 2:49 PM: Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its RGB Mechanical Keyboard for $38.49 shipped with the code GFP66GNY at checkout. Down from $55, this saves 30% and is a match for our last mention. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If the 60% design found on the lead keyboard isn’t doing much for you, going with the Razer Cynosa Chroma at $48 is a great alternative that’ll let you pocket some extra cash along the way. It still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect from a Razer peripheral, like Chroma RGB backlighting, but enters with a larger design that packs in a number pad. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Once your battlestation’s keyboard is in order, go have a look at all of the other offers in our PC gaming guide. We just saw some of the best prices to date go live on Samsung’s Odyssey G7 monitors at $100 off alongside a new all-time low on Elgato’s Wave:1 USB microphone at $110.

Razer Huntsman Mini Keyboard features:

Dominate on a different scale with the Razer Huntsman Mini—a 60% gaming keyboard with cutting-edge Razer Optical Switches. Highly portable and ideal for streamlined setups, it’s time to experience lightning-fast actuation in our most compact form factor yet.

