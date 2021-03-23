FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Crayola sale from $5.50 is perfect for Easter gifts: Colored pencils, art kits, more

-
AmazonCrayola
30% off From $5.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off arts and crafts from Crayola and more. One standout, and a perfect little Easter gift, is the 100-pack of Crayola Colored Pencils for $11.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17, this is 30% off the going rate and matching the Amazon all-time low. Perfect for adult coloring books and the like, this is a multi-colored 100-pack of pencils that “are ready to color right out of the box, with pre-sharpened tips.” They are also “safe and non-toxic” and ideal for folks ages 12 and up. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 31,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

Amazon Crayola Sale:

Be sure to check out some of the discounted adult coloring books on Amazon alongside the rest of the Crayola sale right here. And while we are talking arts and crafts, be sure to dive into our coverage of the all-new Cricut Mug Press and the our feature piece on the best Cricut alternatives for at-home DIY, crafting, and vinyl cutting. 

More on the Crayola Colored Pencils:

  • CRAYOLA COLORED PENCILS: Great for adult coloring enthusiast, this 100 Ct colored pencil set offers a wide variety of brilliant colors.
  • INCLUDES AMAZON EXCLUSIVE COLORS: 100 pencils in 100 different vibrant colors.
  • PRESHARPENED COLORED PENCILS: These long-lasting colored pencils are ready to color right out of the box, with pre-sharpened tips.
  • PREMIUM COLORED PENCILS: Quality art supplies made from reforested wood.

Amazon

Crayola

