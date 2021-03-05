Cricut is well-known in the crafting world as a go-to brand for machines that can cut, draw, and score with ease. My wife even has the Maker, and it’s honestly a really cool tool. Well, one of the most recent introductions from the company is its Infusible Ink platform that allows you to permanently transfer patterns to items, like shirts, bags, and more. However, until now, mugs were left out, and you were forced to use standard vinyl for that, which removed some of the fun patterns that the company offers. In comes the Cricut Mug Press, which aims to solve that simple problem.

Cricut’s Mug Press is built to create unique and memorable moments with friends and family

Until now, Cricut’s Infusible Ink platform was fairly limited, really only allowing you to customize apparel or accessories like shirts, bibs, bags, and coasters. But, with the introduction of the Mug Press, you’ll be able to create fun and unique drinking occasions with ease.

Simply use your Cricut Maker, Explore Air 2, or Joy to cut out a shape for the mug, insert the vinyl into the Mug Press (along with the mug itself), and after a few minutes, it’ll be done. It’s that easy.

Infusible Ink markers make the possibilities endless

While there are already quite a few options for Infusible Ink patterns, you can take things to the next level with Infusible Ink markers.

These can be used with the Cricut itself to draw perfect shapes or patterns, but they can also be used freehand to design something special that’s truly one-of-a-kind.

Designed to withstand whatever life throws at you

Cricut made the Infusible Ink system and the Mug Press to withstand anything you throw at it. Your finished mugs will be perfectly dishwasher and microwave safe, meaning that you’ll be able to use them for ages to come. This allows you to easily create something that’ll last through the test of time and be with your family forever.

Pricing and availability

The Cricut Mug Press will be available at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Cricut.com, and other craft stores for $199 starting on March 11.

9to5Toys’ take

The Cricut Mug Press is bound to be a favorite of crafters the world over. This ushers in a new dimension of creating that before wasn’t easy to achieve. Sure, mug presses already exist, but generally, they use HTV (heat transfer vinyl), which is notorious for not holding up well in the dishwasher or microwave. The fact that Cricut specifically designed the Mug Press and Infusible Ink to withstand those two things helps crafters know that it’s ready to enter the big leagues. Whether you want to turn crafting into a side business or just do it for fun, the Cricut Mug Press will expand your abilities in all-new ways.

