Anker Gold Box takes up to 36% off 3-in-1 charging stations, Qi pads, more from $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 36% off a selection of Anker Qi wireless chargers and more starting at $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members across the board or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker PowerWave 3-in-1 10W Qi Charging Station at $29.99. Usually fetching $40, you’re saving 25% with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. This 3-in-1 charger is able to refuel an iPhone alongside AirPods and Apple Watch in one conveinent design. Its main wireless stand can dish out 7.5W of power to iPhones or 10W to Android handsets and pairs with a secondary 5W pad and a slot to place the magnetic charging puck for rounding out the package. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 400 customers.

Other notable Anker Qi charging deals:

While you can shop all of the other discounts in today’s Gold Box sale right here, there are also plenty of additional Anker deals live in our roundup from yesterday that’s starting at $11. That’s alongside everything else in our smartphone accessories guide, as well.

Anker PowerWave 3-in-1 Charger features:

With a phone-charging stand, a dedicated Apple Watch stand, and a wireless charging pad all built in, you can now power up your phone, Apple Watch, and earbuds—all at the same time. Compatible with phones including iPhone, Samsung, and Sony, Apple Watch Series 1-6, plus a wide range of wireless earbuds including AirPods, Galaxy Buds, and Pixel Buds.

