Anker’s new MagSafe Charger returns to all-time low of $16 in latest sale, more from $11

Anker’s official Amazon storefront has launched a new sale today to kick off the week with a collection of deals from $11. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the new Anker MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Charger for $15.99. Down from its usual $24 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, beats our previous mention by $3, and matches the all-time low.

Anker’s new magnetic wireless charger delivers a more affordable solution than Apple’s official MagSafe offering to taking advantage of the unique refueling features on iPhone 12. Its slim design magnetically snaps right onto the back of your device and pairs with a 5-foot USB-C cable for charging up even when not right next to an outlet. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 275 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $11.

Other notable Anker deals today:

Be sure to shop all of the discounts in our smartphone accessories guide for even more iPhone and Android essentials as we kick off the week. This morning saw a rare discount go live on Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case at $112 alongside all of the ongoing markdowns in our latest roundup.

Anker MagSafe Charger features:

Snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and a strong hold for stable and efficient charging. Pairs up flawlessly with the magnetic functions of the iPhone 12 series, as well as with compatible MagSafe phone cases to offer up to 7.5W of charging power. Note: Only works with the iPhone 12 series.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!