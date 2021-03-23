FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple launches new $10 or less Sci-Fi movie sale: Blade Runner, Arrival, more from $1

Apple is back this week to launch a new movie sale via its iTunes storefront, this time discounting a collection of Sci-Fi flicks to $10 or less. With everything from classics like The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy and Donnie Darko to new favorites like Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, there’s something for every fan of the genre. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple kicks off $10 or less Sci-Fi Invasion sale

All of this week’s Apple deals courtesy of iTunes are centered around iconic science fiction titles for $10 or less. There’s a pretty wide range of films included in the sale with prices starting at $3, which are down from the usual $10 to $15 going rates you’d normally pay and matching some of the best prices to date if not marking new all-time lows. Everything will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Alongside all of the movie deals today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Horizon Line‬. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action and adventure title.

