Save up to 43% on Cube item finders on sale from $16, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Cube tracker (100% positive all-time feedback from 7,900+) via Amazon is taking up to 43% off a selection of its wireless item finders starting at $16. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Cube Shadow Ultra Thin Tracker at $19.83. Down from its usual $35 going rate, you’re saving the full 43% with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. Arriving with a wallet-ready design, Cube Shadow makes it easy to track down a lost or misplaced piece of your everyday carry. It features a waterproof design as a replaceable battery, integrated selfie remote, and 200-foot range. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 400 customers. Head below for more.

Whether you’re looking for a more affordable offering or just want to keep tabs on the keys or backpack, you’ll want to shop all of the discounts in the sale today for some other options. With upwards of 43% in savings across the board, there are some more affordable offerings at $16, as well.

Those in the Samsung Android ecosystem will instead want to check out this ongoing price cut that has dropped the new Galaxy SmartTags to a new all-time low of $24. Providing deeper integration with your Galaxy handset, this 20% discount is certainly worth taking into consideration alongside the discounted Cube trackers.

Cube Shadow Item Finder features:

You can attach your Cube Tracker to so many of the things you need. Use it to find your keys, phone, purse or jacket. When that thing is lost, ping Cube with your mobile phone to make it ring. You can find your phone with Cube Tracker too by pinging your mobile phone with the button on Cube. Cube will make your phone ring even if your phone is on silent! The Cube Tracker app shows the last known location on a map and uses Bluetooth to tell you if you are near or far.

