Samsung Galaxy SmartTag falls to new all-time low at $24 (Save 20%)

-
Samsung
Reg. $30 $24

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Tracker for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $30 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is only the second time on sale, and marks a new all-time low. Having launched back in January, Samsung’s latest accessory brings item tracking features to your Galaxy handset. Its SmartTag clips to everything from your keys to backpack, allowing you to quickly locate a missing item thanks to the companion smartphone app. Pairing over Bluetooth, Samsung’s tracker can also connect to other Galaxy handsets in the area when the SmartTag leaves the immediate vicinity of your device. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For comparison, Samsung’s new Galaxy SmartTag enters at a more affordable price right now than the Tile trackers that inspired it. The best-selling Tile Mate will set you back $25 at Amazon for comparison, but those who don’t mind going with a previous-generation model can score the Tile Slim for $17. This one packs much of the same item finding technology, but without the more in-depth Samsung integration.

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a series of discounts on official Samsung Qi power banks, multi-device chargers, and more from $16. That’s alongside the brand’s UV Sanitizer and Qi Wireless Charger at $30 and this ongoing Galaxy Note10+ discount at $480 off.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag features:

Finding the important things in your life. Bluetooth powered SmartTags attach easily to keys, bags, or even the family pet. If you think your lost item is nearby but can’t quite find it, tap the ring button on your mobile and follow the familiar sound of your ringtone calling for you at the volume you set. Your tagged item is out of range? No problem! Even when offline, the Galaxy Find Network can use scanned data to find it for you privately.

