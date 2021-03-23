Fire TV Cube delivers 4K HDR playback with Disney+ and more at $100 (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering its Fire TV Cube Streaming Media Player for $99.99 shipped. Down from its usual $120 going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the lowest price since early December and marks the third-best discount to date. Fire TV Cube brings an always on Alexa experience to your home theater centered around 4K HDR playback. You’ll of course get access to a variety of streaming channels like Netflix, Hulu, Prime video, and Disney+, alongside an Alexa-enabled Voice remote to easily pull up content. There’s also built-in IR blaster features for turning on soundbars and other gear in your setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 41,000 customers. Head below for more.

Update 3/23 @ 7:1 PM: Woot is offering the previous-generation Fire TV Cube Streaming Media Player for $39.99 Prime shipped in used, very good condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $120, this marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this version of the streamer. Learn more in our review. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Those who can live without the built-in Alexa speaker functionality or IR blaster features will want to opt for the Fire TV Stick 4K instead. This streaming stick comes equipped with the same 4K HDR capabilities as the lead deal, alongside the Alexa Voice remote, but will only run you $50. It’s a notable way to elevate your home theater, but for much less than the featured deal.

Or you could just skip upgrading the streaming media player altogether by picking up a new TV. Right now, VIZIO’s new 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV with variable refresh rates has dropped in price for the very first time down to $498.That’s alongside Hisense’s 55-inch Android 4K TV at its best price in over a year of $480.

Amazon Fire TV Cube features:

Enjoy HDR UHD streaming media content on any compatible display with the black Amazon Fire TV Cube. It provides access to content such as movies, TV shows, music, games, and more, plus access to premium services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more. This device supports video resolutions up to UHD 4K with HDR10 support and connects to your display via HDMI. For high-speed Internet connectivity, the Fire TV is equipped with dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and includes an Ethernet adapter.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!