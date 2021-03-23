Today, we’re getting a look at the latest LEGO creations from a galaxy far, far away with the debut of three upcoming builds from the Original Trilogy. With one kit centered around each of the three Star Wars films that started it all, The LEGO Group is expanding its collection of brick-built helmets with two imperial icons alongside the release of the latest buildable character. Head below for a closer look at the upcoming LEGO Darth Vader and Scout Trooper helmets, as well as the new Probe Droid kit.

LEGO intros upcoming buildable Darth Vader helmet

The LEGO Group launched its first collection of buildable Star Wars helmets nearly a year ago with three different characters from the Original Trilogy. Today we’re getting a first look at two more, courtesy of Walmart, with yet another pair of kits from the classic films. This time around, the second wave of builds is headlined by Darth Vader himself, which stacks up to 834 pieces.

As expected compared to the previous entries in the lineup, the build here features much of the same overall design, with exposed studs around the helmet’s shell and plenty of interesting techniques throughout to assemble Darth Vader’s iconic mask from A New Hope.

Moving onto Return of the Jedi, we’re now getting yet another one of the Galactic Empires infantry, with a LEGO Scout Trooper helmet. This build stacks up to 471 pieces and is fittingly comprised of nearly all white bricks. Just like Darth Vader, this one does a pretty solid job at capturing the onscreen likeness.

Each of the new buildable LEGO helmets enters with the usual display stand complete with a plaque bearing the Star Wars logo and the character’s printed name. Pricing is a bit different here than the first wave, as Darth Vader is slated to clock in at $69.99, while the Scout Trooper enters at $49.99.

Alongside both of the new Star Wars helmets, we’re also getting a look at the latest buildable character from The LEGO Group. In the past we’ve seen various droids and other icons from the series assembled as collectible creations, with last fall’s Baby Yoda entering as the latest. Now we’re going back to the Original Trilogy with a new build centered around Empire Strikes Back.

The upcoming LEGO Probe Droid enters with 683 pieces and stacks up to the largest rendition of the character to date. Assembled out of nearly all gray bricks, the set has plenty of details sprinkled in to achieve as accurate of a build as possible at this scale. I’m particularly a big fan of how the usual information plaques we see included with the buildable character line has been integrated into the snowy display base. As of now pricing has yet to be confirmed, although it looks to be sitting at $59.99.

All three of the new LEGO Star Wars creations are slated to be launching in April. Although as of now, there’s no telling if the debut will roll around right at the start of the month or if they’ll hit store shelves closer to the May the 4th festivities that begin toward the end of April.

9to5Toys’ Take

Given the overall direction of the LEGO Star Wars kits that have launched this year so far, today’s new April sets are certainly going to catch the eye of older builders and collectors alike. I’m a big fan of the buildable helmet line already, and the newest additions certainly don’t disappoint.

As for the upcoming Probe Droid, I’m not digging the execution quite as much as the Darth Vader and Scout Trooper helmets from The LEGO Group. There’s something about the droid’s design that doesn’t quite feel right compared to the source material, but we’ll have to see if actually building it and getting an in-person look changes anything.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!