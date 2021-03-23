Fans of The Mandalorian will soon have yet another way to showcase their love for the series. This is thanks to all-new Mandalorian Remote Covers for the Fire TV lineup. There are a couple of options to choose from, which is great for households with several Fire TVs. Both colorways are vibrant and should make your remote easier to spot. All ports, buttons, and functions remain accessible while the cover is on. Continue reading to learn more.

New Fire TV Mandalorian Remote Covers add grip, protection, and more

The Mandalorian is a Disney+ show that has garnered a huge fanbase. This has led to all sorts of uniquely branded items like Fire TV’s all-new remove covers. These are comprised of silicone and made specifically for Alexa Voice Remote Gen 2. Product listings make it abundantly clear in descriptions and photos that other remotes are not supported.

While this could be a disappointment for some, anyone with a Fire TV Stick 4K (my preferred streaming media player) or better should be just fine. You can always purchase the upgraded remote, but standalone pricing gets relatively close to the cost of a full-blown device.

No matter which remote cover you choose, both will prominently showcase The Child along the back. Product descriptions cite this detail as “featuring the cutest bounty in the galaxy.” Mando fans can pick a blue colorway to garner a style that shares some of The Child’s spotlight with him. Either way, these Mandalorian remote covers should make a great addition to any Star Wars fan’s home theater setup.

Pricing and availability

The new Mandalorian Remote Covers for Fire TV can be pre-ordered in two colorways, Bounty Blue and Grogu Green. Shipments are slated to kick off starting on April 28. Both styles are priced at $18.99 each, which seems high given how inexpensive competitors tend to be.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you like to add a bit of extra grip to the remotes in your home, the new Mandalorian covers are certainly a fun way to get the job done. Since they are made from silicone, not only will you benefit from additional grip, but also drop protection.

That being said, it seems likely that anyone buying these is primarily after Mandalorian branding, as a full-blown Alexa Voice Remote replacement can be purchased for less than the cost of two covers. This is my main gripe. It seems like each of the Mandalorian Remote Covers should cost around half as much as they do.

