We just covered that GAP is going more green with a new eco-friendly line, and Nordstrom also has a new partnership with Package-Free to help you reduce your waste. The Nordstrom x Package Free line was designed to be a one-stop shop for zero-waste versions of everyday essentials. Inside this collection you can find products, from beauty and grooming to kitchen, cleaning, and even items for your little ones. Nordstrom also features free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Nordstrom x Package Free line.

Nordstrom states:

Lauren Singer went viral for fitting her entire year’s trash in a 16-oz. Mason jar and creating the zero-waste resource Trash Is for Tossers, and the environmental activist founded Package Free in 2017. The shop curates sustainable, non-toxic and plastic-free products for every part of life, working with brands to reduce their waste along the way. The impact is major: Since opening, Package Free has kept hundreds of millions of pieces of trash out of landfills.

Nordstrom x Package Free home items

Nordstrom has an array of everyday essentials in your kitchen. One of the most notable items from this collection is the Vejibag Organic Cotton Produce Bag. It can help produce stay crisp for up to two weeks. It provides a humid, breathable environment for your veggies and can be used in or out of the refrigerator. This produce bag is priced at $24.

Another awesome home find from Nordstrom’s Package Free line are the Free x Bog Berry Wool Dryer Balls. They cut the waste of dryer sheets and are made to reduce drying time, wrinkles, and static while softening clothes naturally. If you’re also missing the scent of dryer sheets, you can add essential oils into the balls for a fresh smell.

Nordstrom x Package beauty items

Wanting to clean up your makeup routine? The Axiology Lip-to-Lid Balmies Set is a 3-in-1 multi-use color for eyes, lips, and cheeks. This is a great way to have an eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick in one. The lighter shade can also be used as a highlighter and they’re also made as 100% zero waste, which means they’re tube- and cap-free. You can also choose from three color options, and it’s priced at $36.

Finally, with summer and warm weather right around the corner, the Package Free x Raw Elements Sun Screen is a must-have. This sunscreen is all natural and it comes in zero-waste packaging. It’s compact and priced at $20.

