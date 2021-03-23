FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Philips Hue outdoor lights see rare discounts: Pathway lamps, lightstrips, more from $80

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Econic White & Color Ambiance Outdoor Smart Pathway light kit for $129.97 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings, is one of the first notable price cuts to date, and marks a new all-time low. This smart pathway light expands the rest of your Philips Hue setup with an outdoor-ready design. Alongside its white and color output, you’ll enjoy Siri, Alexa, and Assistant integration. Included alongside the lamp itself is a ground stake as well as the weather-resistant power supply that can be used to power additional lights in the Hue outdoor ecosystem, too. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 385 customers. Head below for more from $80.

Other Philips Hue outdoor lights:

Then head on over to our smart home guide for even more markdowns. Another great way to get your home ready for spring and summer would be retrofitting the sprinkler system with HomeKit control, which is where these Rachio Sprinkler Controllers come into play from $110.

Philips Hue Econic Pathway Light kit features:

Control your Philips Hue lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest products or Samsung SmartThings system, or use the Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor to automate smart lights upon detection of movement. Brighten up dark paths with 16 million colors or all shades of white. No more complexity to get smart lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.

