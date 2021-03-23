ust’s lantern-shaped Tool-A-Long Multi-Tool dives under $5 Prime shipped (Save 52%)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon is offering the ust Tool-A-Long Lantern Multi-Tool for $4.76 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 52% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.23 of the lowest price we have tracked. Now that spring is officially here, outdoor excursions are likely to be on the docket for many folks. Multi-tools can be extraordinarily useful when braving the outdoors, and this affordable solution may be worth taking on your next adventure. It functions as a cord cutter, six-position hex wrench, bottle opener, butterfly wrench, and 1.5-inch ruler. Despite wielding all of these capabilities it only weighs 1 ounce and spans just 3.5 by 1.8 by 0.1 inches. An included carabiner makes it a cinch to clip this multi-tool onto things. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re primarily after the built-in carabiner, you can get by with spending less. Nite Ize’s S-Biner is only $2 Prime shipped. This S-shaped carabiner is comprised of stainless steel and can fit several key-sized items at once. Nearly 7,500 reviewers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

And since you’re here, there’s a good chance you’ll benefit from some of the other news and deals we’ve uncovered for you. For starters, REAPR’s Versa TAC Wrecking Bar Multi-Tool is still $18 and you can also grab Swiss-Tech’s 19-in-1 Micro offering at $11. And don’t forget that the Original Tritan Spork is under $2 Prime shipped.

ust Tool-A-Long Lantern Multi-Tool features:

  • DIMENSIONS: 3.5” H x 1.8” W x 0.1″ D and weighs 1 oz
  • RELIABLE: Handy carabiner included for clipping onto backpacks and other gear for outdoor activities
  • DURABLE: Stainless steel construction to withstand use in any situation
  • CONVENIENT: TSA compliant for safe travel
  • INCLUDES: Cord cutter, 6 position hex wrench, bottle opener, butterfly wrench and ruler (1 inch)

