FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Original Tritan Spork delivers a fork, knife, and spoon for under $2 Prime shipped (50% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsSports-Fitness
50% off Under $2

Amazon is offering the Light My Fire Original Tritan Spork for $1.86 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. With spring weather finally making an appearance for many of us, there’s a good chance that camping plans aren’t too far from your thoughts. If so, this all-in-one spork is worth adding to your repertoire. Not only is it a full-size spoon, but can be flipped around to function as a fork. A serrated edge paves the way for cutting up food as well. This unit is dishwasher save and weighs just 0.3 ounces. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s a tall feat to undercut the deal above. The humangear GoBites Uno Spork is about as close as you can get and it costs closer to $3 Prime shipped. Plus, you’ll still forfeit the serrated edge found in today’s deal. That being said, buyers love it with a 4.8/5 star rating from well over 400 Amazon shoppers.

Another way to enjoy the outdoors is with these basketball-related deals we’ve spotted from $21. Options include Spalding basketball hoop at $75 off and much more. Oh, and some other discounts that could come in handy while camping include Gerber’s $10 EAB Pocket Knife alongside another from $8. And on the news front, Smith & Wesson’s new 24/7 Tanto Knife is now available for pre-order.

Light My Fire Original Tritan Spork features:

  • Spoon-fork-knife combo with serrated edge on side of fork; Full-size spoon and fork
  • Lightweight, durable and heat resistant; Safe for non-stick cookware
  • BPA-free; Dishwasher safe
  • Length: 6.75 inches (17 cm); Weight: 0.3 oz. (9 g)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Sports-Fitness

About the Author

Jabra’s Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds with ANC ...
Govee’s 2-pack of dusk to dawn LED bulbs turn the...
This smart RGB LED light bulb doesn’t need a hub ...
Home Depot takes up to 50% off tool combo kits from RYO...
Take streams + meetings to the next level with Elgato...
Take macOS Sidecar to new heights with this $10.50 goos...
Logitech’s G923 TRUEFORCE racing wheel works with...
Save more than 35% on Panasonic’s Arc5 Cordless R...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Segway’s Ninebot electric kick scooters fall new lows from $375, more

Learn More
Reg. $1,100

Save up to $480 on unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB models at $620 shipped

$620 Learn More
Save 40%

Jabra’s Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds with ANC fall to $200, more from $60

From $60 Learn More
43% off

Govee’s 2-pack of dusk to dawn LED bulbs turn themselves on and off for $8

$4 each Learn More

Square drops new 6-minute video on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Yuffie episode

Learn More
41% off

This smart RGB LED light bulb doesn’t need a hub and is under $6 Prime shipped (Save 41%)

Under $6 Learn More
50% off

Sunglass Hut’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Michael Kors, more

+ extra 25% off Learn More
Save $100

Samsung’s Odyssey G7 monitors upgrade your gaming rig from $599 (Save $100)

From $599 Learn More