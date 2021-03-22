Original Tritan Spork delivers a fork, knife, and spoon for under $2 Prime shipped (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Light My Fire Original Tritan Spork for $1.86 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. With spring weather finally making an appearance for many of us, there’s a good chance that camping plans aren’t too far from your thoughts. If so, this all-in-one spork is worth adding to your repertoire. Not only is it a full-size spoon, but can be flipped around to function as a fork. A serrated edge paves the way for cutting up food as well. This unit is dishwasher save and weighs just 0.3 ounces. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s a tall feat to undercut the deal above. The humangear GoBites Uno Spork is about as close as you can get and it costs closer to $3 Prime shipped. Plus, you’ll still forfeit the serrated edge found in today’s deal. That being said, buyers love it with a 4.8/5 star rating from well over 400 Amazon shoppers.

Another way to enjoy the outdoors is with these basketball-related deals we’ve spotted from $21. Options include Spalding basketball hoop at $75 off and much more. Oh, and some other discounts that could come in handy while camping include Gerber’s $10 EAB Pocket Knife alongside another from $8. And on the news front, Smith & Wesson’s new 24/7 Tanto Knife is now available for pre-order.

Light My Fire Original Tritan Spork features:

Spoon-fork-knife combo with serrated edge on side of fork; Full-size spoon and fork

Lightweight, durable and heat resistant; Safe for non-stick cookware

BPA-free; Dishwasher safe

Length: 6.75 inches (17 cm); Weight: 0.3 oz. (9 g)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

