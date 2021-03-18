REAPR’s Versa TAC Wrecking Bar Multi-Tool dives to $18 at Amazon (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the REAPR Versa TAC Wrecking Bar Multi-Tool for $18.13 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and is within $0.13 of the lowest price we have tracked. This standout multitool boasts a variety of use cases. Not only is it an EDC knife, but also a ripper hook, wrecking bar, wrench, nail puller, and more. It’s bound to come in handy when camping, hiking, and the list goes on. It’s comprised of stainless steel and is paired with a ballistic nylon belt sheath. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s savings almost entirely cover Desuccus’ 18-in-1 Multi-Tool at $9. It boasts a unique snowflake design that allows it to be pocketable and weigh in at a mere 2.3-ounces. This offering comes with a key ring, helping ensure that it’s easy to keep with you almost all of the time. Nearly 5,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

And since you’re here, there’s a good chance you’ll be interested in some of our other deals. Examples include Swiss-Tech’s 19-in-1 Micro Pocket Multitool at $11 and Apollo’s 7-inch Folding Utility Knife at $12. Oh, and if you’re in need of new patio furniture, check out today’s Home Depot sale to score up to $150 off.

REAPR Versa TAC Wrecking Bar Multi-Tool features:

Our EDC knife has a 4 inch head that features a ripper hook, wrecking bar, wrench function and nail pullers, and a cutting edge for prying or cutting; Tactical pry bar tool makes an ideal hand pry tool or edc multitool

This tactical pry bar can be used as an EDC tool for camping, hiking, survival gear, hunting gear, or camping accessories; Crowbar tool and nail puller provide extra functionality that is helpful for roofing and siding applications

