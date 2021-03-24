Enjoy four months of Apple Music Family for FREE if you’re a new subscriber

Groupon is offering four months of Apple Music for FREE to new subscribers on either an individual or family plan. For comparison, you’d normally only get a 3-month trial from Apple directly and today’s deal is among the best we’ve seen for individuals and marks the first family discount we’ve tracked. When it comes to listening to tunes, Apple Music is what I personally use and I absolutely love it. From the native Siri, HomePod, and CarPlay integrations to the tie-in with what your friends are listening to, it’s my favorite music service currently. Plus, I love being able to say, “Hey Siri, play the song that goes …” and then say some lyrics and have it play that exact song by the artist I’m thinking of, all without knowing the title. Plus, whether you have a HomePod, Sonos, or Amazon Echo, Apple Music will work for you flawlessly. Learn more about Apple Music here.

While today’s deal is great for those who have never tried out Apple Music, it’ll still only get you six months of streaming before Apple will begin charging you $10 per month for continued use of the service. If you don’t want to pay at all to stream, having an Amazon Prime account will automatically give you access to Amazon Music. This service delivers ad-free streaming of over 2 million songs at no additional charge outside of your base Prime membership. It’s a great alternative for those who just don’t want to spend the extra cash to listen to music.

Prefer high-quality audio? Check out this pair of KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers that are on sale for $300 shipped. While this might seem like a lot, it’s actually 50% off its normal going rate. You’re getting a pair of high-quality speakers here, which deliver an “improved” 5.25-inch Uni-Q driver array with a “Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)” port design for a “a more detailed, accurate three-dimensional sound image.

Apple Music is the ultimate streaming experience—easily find your favorite artists, discover new music, listen to curated playlists, and play it across all your devices. This Promotional offer is only for first time subscribers to Apple Music.

