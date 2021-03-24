Save 50% on a pair of KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers via Amazon at $300 shipped

Amazon is now offering a pair of KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers for $299.98 shipped. Regularly $600, this is a straight $300 or 50% price drop and within $1 of the all-time low. Ready to pump up your living room audio or enhance your home entertainment center, these attractive speakers will look and sound great just about anywhere, on the bookshelf or otherwise. They sport an “improved” 5.25-inch Uni-Q driver array with a “Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)” port design for a “a more detailed, accurate three-dimensional sound image, which is dispersed more evenly throughout the room.” Make sure you have some simple speaker wire for connectivity and you’re ready to go. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

While they arguably don’t look quite as nice as today’s featured KEF set, you could save some cash by opting for the Polk Audio T15 100-Watt Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers. These ones sport similar specs and come in at a fraction of the price at $79 for the pair. They most likely won’t sound quite as good, but only the most ardent and picky of listeners will be able to tell, and that’s likely only in some kind of side by side comparison at that.

We are also still tracking a notable $150 price drop on the JBL 4-inch Studio 220 bookshelf speakers and you can get all of the details on that offer right here. Just be sure to dive into our latest JBL Bluetooth speaker roundup for options from $30 that are far more portable than the bookshelf options here.

More on the KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers:

The KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speaker is the newest iteration of KEF award-winning Q Series. The Q150 features a new cabinet, sleek new finishes, and an improved 5.25” Uni-Q driver Array.

The Q150 contains an enhanced Uni-Q Driver Array designed to smooth out treble frequencies, and reimagined crossovers to provide cleaner and more accurate bass.

The front port has been moved to the back of the Q150 and internal architecture has been redesigned to reduce internal resonances to improve audio clarity.

