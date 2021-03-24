We now have the official gameplay trailer for the new Sherlock Holmes game. Currently in development at Frogware studios in Ireland, we are getting our first good look at gameplay in today’s trailer as well as some light details on the story and setting. Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, as it is officially known, is set for a 2021 release on PC and both current and previous-generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft. Head below for a closer look.

New Sherlock Holmes game on the way

Frogware refers to its new Sherlock Holmes game as a “no hand-holding investigation adventure.” It combines an origin story of sorts with third-person combat, and, of course, an investigation system.

Taking place on the fictional island of Cordona, the story sees Sherlock and his friend, Jon, returning home to investigate the mysterious death of his mother. The island has a dreary, foggy feel, while also presenting brighter sunny outdoor locales, Victorian-like interiors, and more.

Alongside the setting and environments here, we also get a good look at young Sherlock’s combat abilities. Ranging from shooting vintage-looking pistols to a sort of refined-looking melee system, Sherlock will also be able to use what looks like parry mechanics as well as “tricks and distractions, destructible environments, and of course a good old-fashioned discombobulating slap in the face where possible.”

Somewhat similar to Agent 47 from the Hitman series, the new Sherlock Holmes game features some sort of disguise mechanics, allowing our titular character to slip into new clothes to get the upper hand, and presumingly pointing at some kind of stealth-like system.

The expected detective vision is in place here along with something known as the Mind Palace — a place where players track clues and manage the information they have discovered to uncover the culprits. It also appears the game’s morality system ties into the clue finding and accusation process here.

The new Sherlock Holmes game is set for release in 2021 as of right now, and will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, this is interesting. We have a new James Bond game on the way from the Hitman devs, as well as Indiana Jones over at Machine Games, and now a new Sherlock Holmes experience from Frogware. This one doesn’t appear to be quite as AAA as those aforementioned titles will likely be, but it has caught our attention. As for the odd naming scheme here (Sherlock Holmes Chapter One), it’s hard to say if this is some kind of episodic title or not at this point (it doesn’t look like it right now), but the name sure suggests it might be.

