Bethesda and the Wolfenstein devs officially announce new Indiana Jones game

-
Bethesda

A new Indiana Jones game has now been announced by Bethesda. This morning a brief teaser trailer and some light details hit the Bethesda social and YouTube accounts to make the game official. It has a been a long time coming for a new Indiana Jones game, and it looks like the newly rebranded Lucasarts has tapped Bethesda Softworks and team to handle the next iteration of the treasure hunter’s adventures. Head below for more details and a closer look. 

New Indiana Jones game on the way

The extremely brief teaser trailer is just that; a 30-second close up panning across what we can assume is Jones’ desk, rife with historical books, diagrams, maps, and some iconic imagery from the storied film franchise. The Bethesda logo is not-so hidden as a passport stamp while the Machinegames text sits atop Indy’s typewriter, just before Jones’ iconic hat is lifted to reveal his weapon of choice. 

It certainly doesn’t give us many hints of what to expect for the new Indiana Jones game, but this appears to be a big AAA game that is now in development at Bethesda and Machinegames. 

According to subsequent Tweets, the Elder Scrolls and Fallout designer, Todd Howard, is set to executive produce while development duties appear to have been left for the folks at Machinegames — a development house owned by Bethesda Softworks and the team responsible for much of the latest Wolfenstein games.

Outside of some LEGO games, last we heard from globe-trotting treater hunter in the video game space was Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings for Wii, PlayStation 2, Nintendo DS, and PlayStation Portable. It was planned to release on PS3 and Xbox 360, but Lucasarts canceled the project for those platforms, according to reports

As expected, there really aren’t very many details on the new Indiana Jones game outside of that right now:

A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames. It’ll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!

9to5Toys’ Take

While Bethesda has had a rough go of it lately with the abysmal launch of Fallout 76 (among other things), Machinegames has been on fire the last number of years. That, in combination with the fact that video games’ most celebrated treasure hunters – Nathan Drake and Lara Croft – are on a bit of a hiatus right now, leaves more than enough ancient trinkets for Indiana and friends to discover in the meantime. But that’s all providing this new Indiana Jones game sees the light of day before those two franchises get rebooted again.  

